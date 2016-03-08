Milan, Maldini looks to Argentina for new defender

06 September at 21:15
According to Tuttosport via Calciomercato.com, Milan are looking in Argentina for their next signing. In the sights of the Rossoneri is 23-year-old central defender Lucas Martinez, currently contracted until 2021 with River Plate. The Argentinian player has played with the club since 2016 and has made 68 appearances in that time, scoring 5 goals and assisting 1, helping the club to win the Copa Libertadores last year. Milan Technical Director Paolo Maldini is always hard at work to find new talent for his beloved Rossoneri.

Apollo Heyes

