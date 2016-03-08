Milan, Maldini: 'Maybe we didn't communicate well with Giampaolo'
25 October at 20:45Milan technical director Paolo Maldini spoke to Italian broadcaster Sky Sports 24 via Calciomercato.com today, discussing the first few months of the season and the change of coach.
"The moment is delicate, but it is part of a phase of regrowth of the club. Three changes of ownership in three years have undermined this team, the change of coach this year was not expected. We made this decision reluctantly. The club aimed to have a coach with very strong concepts to make up for the lack of experience of the team, which is actually very young.”
The Rossoneri legend further elaborated on the reasons behind the dismissal of previous coach Marco Giampaolo.
“If a decision is made halfway through the championship, the championship is already gone. If instead it is taken at the beginning, it can be rushed, there is this risk, but there is also the idea of affecting the current season. Maybe we weren't good at talking and saying goals. We inherited a team with a deficit of 125 million, so much has not been said. We took a 12 million fine and were excluded from Europe because of the previous management. The road is difficult, I am used to criticism. I am convinced of what I am doing, I am doing it to the maximum. Our permanence, as we know, is linked to the results.”
The 51-year-old Italian then discussed former owner Silvio Berlusconi.
“Berlusconi was a great president, the best I could have. I love him, but his tendency to be always witty makes him inelegant, but it's a personal thing. My affection will remain unchanged.”
Finally, Maldini discussed the current project of the club and their immediate future.
“My story is heavy: my presence and that of Zvone testify that we do not want to wait 10-15 years to return to those high levels. We are a guarantee. If in the idea of the club there is a willingness to return competitive in 10-15 years and spend twelve years as a team of medium rankings, we will no longer be the head of sports management.”
Maldini spent his whole playing career with AC Milan, where he made over 640 league appearances.
Apollo Heyes
