Milan, Maldini to fly to Madrid for key transfer meetings

17 August at 09:45
Milan’s transfer market is not yet closed, as Marco Giampaolo and the Rossoneri look to strengthen their squad before the closure of the transfer window. As reported by La Gazzetta dello Sport, Sporting Director Paolo Maldini is planning a trip at the beginning of next week to Madrid, with the goal to meet both Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid to discuss two important transfer targets. First, Maldini’s meeting with Atletico Madrid is to attempt to finalise the deal for Angel Correa, with the Rossoneri having difficulty raising the €40m required for the 24-year-old.
 
Then, Maldini will meet with Real Madrid to discuss the future of Mariano Diaz. The 26-year-old Spaniard arrived last summer to attempt to fill the hole left behind by the transfer of Cristiano Ronaldo, but Mariano has not convinced the club. The striker was close to a deal with Roma to replace Edin Dzeko, but now the Bosnian has signed a new contract with the Giallorossi, and now the Spaniard is stuck in Madrid without any suitors. Maldini will hope to use that in his favour for a lower price.
 
