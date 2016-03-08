Milan: Massara and Boban ready to join, Liverpool defender identified

11 June at 23:55
According to Di Marzio, after today's meeting with Paolo Maldini, Massara is ready to become the new Rossoneri sports director.
 
Total agreement and signature of the former Rome executive scheduled for tomorrow. Then it will be Giampaolo's turn: a meeting is scheduled for the weekend with the coach to define and formalize the agreement. In addition, close is the return of Boban, who has decided to accept the Rossoneri's proposal.
 
Milan have also begun to move concretely on the players market: the Rossoneri are probing Dejan Lovren, a Croatian defender born in 1989. Assessments in progress to understand the price of the eventual operation, between tag and engagement.
 
 
 

