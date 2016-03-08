Milan, Massara gives transfer update: 'We want to keep Suso'
25 August at 18:15Milan sporting director Ricky Massara has given a transfer update about the club ahead of their Serie A opener against Udinese.
Before the game Massara told reporters about the situation of many of their players.
On Suso, he said: "He is a strong player, we want to keep him. The market is always open, but we want to keep strong players".
On the pursuit of Angel Correa, he said: "I know that there is a desire of fireworks. It is a suggestion, but we want to make purchases functional. We had them and we are happy with our staff, is complete to face the league."
On whether the club is planning to keep Andre Silva or sell the Portuguese, he said: "He is ready and concentrated to take the field today. He is a strong striker, who can play from first and second striker. Perhaps he has not yet expressed his full potential, but he can still give Milan so much"
