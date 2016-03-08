Milan mayor 'not boycotting' new stadium

giuseppe.sala.sindaco.milano.jpg GETTY Images
27 September at 13:00
The mayor of Milan, Beppe Sala, spoke on the new stadium proposals for AC Milan and Inter Milan; the two clubs putting forward a request to construct a new, modern stadium to bring the clubs into the 21st century.

With comments collected by Ansa, Sala said: "​I am not boycotting the construction of a new stadium and I have decided to put aside my nostalgia and my passion for San Siro, because otherwise I would not be a good mayor. I only respect the rules, how much will be built and how. Certainly the environmental profile will be fundamental."

For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Inter
Milan

Globetrotter

 
We'd like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.