Milan mayor 'not boycotting' new stadium
27 September at 13:00The mayor of Milan, Beppe Sala, spoke on the new stadium proposals for AC Milan and Inter Milan; the two clubs putting forward a request to construct a new, modern stadium to bring the clubs into the 21st century.
With comments collected by Ansa, Sala said: "I am not boycotting the construction of a new stadium and I have decided to put aside my nostalgia and my passion for San Siro, because otherwise I would not be a good mayor. I only respect the rules, how much will be built and how. Certainly the environmental profile will be fundamental."
