Milan mayor Beppe Sala gave a long interview to Gazzetta dello Sport in which he recounts the developments of the project for the construction of a new stadium.He went on to emphasize that for Inter and Milan, demolition of the San Siro cannot be considered the solution."I would say yes, but certainly there is no victory to be sung. Victory will be when both sides are happy. It seems to me that looking for a solution that allows the San Siro not to be slaughtered is something shared by most of the citizenship”."I have to treat football teams neither better nor worse than any other real estate operator. Our Territory Government Plan provides an index of 0.35 plus ancillary functions. That said, with 0.35 we offer 90 thousand cubic meters, to which all the volumes are added to another destination, such as the auditorium space that is part of the public function.We have other land in the area: in addition to the commercial, which is more useful for residents, plus a hotel meters away. My firm belief is that what we offer is not cheap at all and allows a lot to be built”.“Growth of women's football & the attention of the fans towards youth teams, can create the need for a “civic arena". Useful to the teams that today are forced to play outside the city.The real point is: how much money does it take to bring San Siro back to sustainable management? It is a question that not even companies know how to answer "."I can only think that if they went to Sesto it would be something extremely wrong, but then they decide. The Chinese property of Inter, which has made a long-term investment, would go down in history to be the one that after a hundred years has transferred the Nerazzurri stadium in Sesto, but if the clubs answer me that they give him everything, there is little to do, I would spread my arms in front of a decision that I cannot prevent "."Let's face it: the transfer to Sesto would be a trouble for both parties. As mayor I would remain with the" Sino in mano "of San Siro."Anthony Privetera