Milan, mayor Sala: 'I'm not saying no to the new stadium...'
25 September at 21:30Milan mayor Giuseppe Sala spoke to Italian media outlet ANSA via Calciomercato.com today ahead of the official presentation of the two projects for the new stadium of Milan and Inter.
Both the Milanese clubs are keen to build a new stadium and demolish their iconic home, the Giuseppe Meazza Stadium, also known as the San Siro.
The mayor implored both clubs to make all the projects publicly known so there can be input from fans and citizens to help decide the future of the stadium, to benefit the general public as well as the two clubs.
"I have moved in recent weeks also for the protection of San Siro, but I would suggest to municipal councillors to wait to understand what the real problems are.”
He added: "I repeat that San Siro is an important place for the city, but I would never go so far as to say that the new stadium is not good, so let's think technically. Rendering? I have not seen them but, at this moment, I would also like not to see them because I want to wait for the summary from the councillors and the local government.”
Apollo Heyes
