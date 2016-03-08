Milan Mayor: 'San Siro? I want to be sure it can't be saved'

03 December at 23:15

The mayor of Milan Giuseppe Sala continues to be asked and questioned about the developmental plans for the iconic San Siro, which continues to divide opinion:

"Will there be no revenue? Would the rent would pay for it after 32 or 33 years?  There is a difference, so a solution must be found. All on our own land. So it seems to me that I am defending only the public interest here. I believe we can find a common point of arrival that suits all parties . It seems to me that beyond Scaroni's joke, who stated that "the fact that the presence of two nearby stadiums could be a stupid idea," the meetings have been profitable and productive". 

Anthony Privetera

