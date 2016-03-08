Milan mayor says they could sell San Siro

The mayor of Milan, Giuseppe Salam, spoke on the sidelines of an event in Piazza Cordusio about the situation of San Siro, which AC Milan and Inter want to tear down."At this point, there are two hypotheses on the table: a stadium in San Siro's place or a stadium in the Sesto area. I would even add a third option: we are willing to sell San Siro. We can hire a third-party company to tell us how much the stadium is worth," he stated.