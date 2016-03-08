Milan mayor stops AC Milan and Inter: 'Nothing will be done before 2026'

"The Municipality owns San Siro, if Milan and Inter decide to build a stadium I can only say two things. It will take time. And then, in the end, we are in charge of the stadium.

"In the Milan-Cortina dossier (for the Olympics 2026), we guaranteed that San Siro will still be functioning in 2026. This is the end of the story.

"After 2026, if we have a new stadium, we will decide the future of San Siro. However, now we are absolutely certain that the stadium will be the site of the opening ceremony," he concluded.

With that said, Milan and Inter fans will be hoping that Sweden wins the rights to host the Olympics 2026.