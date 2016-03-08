Milan, medicals for Rebic this morning as Silva moves to Frankfurt

02 September at 10:45
According to Gianlucadimarzio.com, 25-year-old Croatian striker Ante Rebić is carrying out his medical examinations in Milan this morning before officially signing for the Rossoneri. The 23-year-old forward is coming off a successful season in the Bundesliga with Eintracht Frankfurt, in which he scored 10 goals and assisted 6 in just over 2500 minutes for the German side.
 
The deal also sees 23-year-old Portuguese striker Andre Silva move the other way to Frankfurt, after a summer in which the Rossoneri have been looking for a new home for the forward. Silva spent last season on loan with Sevilla, but the Spanish side decided not to sign the player after an unconvincing season in Spain. Rebic will finish his medical examinations this morning and then sign the contract with the Milanese club, a deal Maldini and the rest of the Milan management have been working hard on for the last few weeks.

