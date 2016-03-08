Milan meet with Kabak's agents, the latest

24 June at 23:16
An important day for Milan as this afternoon, the Ozdemir brothers, representatives of Ozan Kabak, arrived in the afternoon. Turkish youngster is a hot name for the defence of Marco Giampaolo.
 
In the afternoon, then, here is the market summit at Casa Milan with the management. The objective was to find a general agreement for the player's engagement, trying to anticipate the competition of Bayern Munich.
 
Kabak is the perfect profile for Elliott: a young prospect (born in 2000), he has a relatively low termination clause of 15 million. The agents, in today's meeting that lasted about an hour and twenty minutes, listening to the Rossoneri's offer. On the table, a starting spot.
 
A guarantee that would not be certain to Bayern Munich: the player will evaluate both chances, but Milan is confident.
   

