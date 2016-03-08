Milan meet with Lovren's agent, the details

01 July at 23:30

AC Milan have stepped up their pursuit of Liverpool’s Dejan Lovern.
 
The Italian club today met with Predrag Mijatovic, (former striker of Real Madrid), who now collaborates with Croatian agent Vlad Lemic.
 
The 29 year old is ready for a change after his triumph in the Champions League with his Liverpool. Given Cristian Zapata's farewell and Mattia Caldara's injury (he will be back in the fall), Milan deems his experienced profile a perfect reinforcement in defence.
 
At the moment, Marco Giampaolo only has Alessio Romagnoli and Mateo Musacchio fit in the role.
 
The English club are asking for €20-25 million for the player whose contract expires in 2021.
 
Lovren has a salary of 5.2 million pounds which is another stumbling block but Milan could try to spread it over two years. However, Lovren has not yet agreed to these conditions.
 
The Rossoneri executives during the meeting with Mijatovic were also able to talk about the future of young Croats for Milan's Primavera.
 
Work in progress on the Milan-Mijatovic axis, but Lovren's is currently a very possibility for the Rossoneri.
 
 

