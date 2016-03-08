Milan meet with Lovren's agent, they first must meet Liverpool's valuation

AC Milan continues to work towards to transfer of Dejan Lovren from Liverpool.



Calciomercato.com understands that the Beppe Riso, the player's agent, was in Casa Milan today to discuss the future of Lovren amongst others.



Maldini, Boban and Massara probed the availability of the Croatian defender who is expected to leave Liverpool this summer.



It will not be easy operation for to prize Lovren away from the Reds, who have set an asking price of around 15/20 million euros for the Champions League winner.



Lovren found playing time hard to come by last season and has dropped behind Joel Matip and Joe Gomez in the pecking order.



In addition to Lovren, Milan also met with the agent of Diego Laxalt, who have several offers on the plate.



The Uruguayan is expected to leave San Siro this summer.

