Milan, meeting today with PSV to discuss Rodriguez: the details
15 January at 16:40AC Milan left back Ricardo Rodriguez is close to joining Dutch side PSV on a permanent deal, according to a report from Italian media outlet Calciomercato.com today.
The report details how there was a meeting today between the Rossoneri’s management and the duo from PSV, Peter Fossen and John De Jong, discussing the possible sale of the 27-year-old Swiss full back. Turkish side Fenerbahce also made an offer for the player, but they only offered Milan a loan deal with a buy option attached.
PSV’s offer convinced the Rossoneri more, the report highlights. The Dutch club, who are currently 3rd in the Eredivisie, offered either a definitive purchase or a loan deal with an obligation to buy attached. Considering that Milan are keen to sell the player permanently, PSV’s deal was much more exciting. Today’s meeting between the two parties was a success and the player is happy with a move.
For more news, visit our homepage!
Apollo Heyes
Go to comments