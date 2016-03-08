Milan met Raiola for new Donnarumma contract: the details

Serie A giants AC Milan have been trying their best to hand Gianluigi Donnarumma a new deal.



The goalkeeper has been linked with moves to many clubs across Europe. This past summer, Paris Saint-Germain were keen on him but Milan refused to take cash plus Alphonse Areola in a possible deal. Donnarumma himself wasn't keen on the move.



Correire dello Sport claim that the rossoneri are intent on handing him a new deal and last week, they meet his agent Mino Raiola to discuss a potential contract for the Italian. But as things stand, Raiola isn't too keen on getting his client sign a new deal worth 6 million euros a season.