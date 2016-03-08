Milan, Mexican midfielder target of interest

30 August at 17:45
According to Tuttosport via Calciomercato.com, Milan are interested in Rodolfo Pizzaro and are likely to make a move for the Mexican midfielder before the transfer window closes on Monday. The 25-year-old is currently with Monterrey in Liga MX and has attracted a high amount of interest, but no club has yet to secure his signature. Coach Marco Giampaolo is keen to strengthen their midfield after problems in creating chances have appeared throughout the pre-season and the club’s 1-0 loss to Udinese last week.

Apollo Heyes

