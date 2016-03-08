Milan, midfield duo set to miss Betis clash
22 October at 18:00AC Milan came away from last night’s Milan derby with no points after being defeated 1-0 by Inter Milan, Mauro Icardi scoring a stoppage time winner to give the Nerazzurri an important victory. A momentary lapse in the concentration of the defence and Donnarumma practically gifted Icardi the goal and things are only getting worse for Rino Gattuso’s side.
Lucas Biglia appeared to pick up a minor injury in the 50/50 which saw Radja Nainggolan substituted off in the first half and out for a number of weeks. Biglia is complaining off knee swelling and pain in his ankle, meaning the former Lazio midfielder will likely miss the Europa League clash with Real Betis on Thursday.
Another player who looks set to miss the game against Betis is Hakan Calhanoglu, who suffered a toe injury and will therefore be rested on Thursday. For both players, a return in time to play Sampdoria at the weekend could be likely.
