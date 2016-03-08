Milan midfielder aims to 'be like Modric'

AC Milan midfielder Alen Halilovic, currently on loan with Dutch side Heerenveen, spoke to the press about his experiences:



"​Fortunately, Heerenveen has done everything to get me. It was a good choice, this championship is suitable for me. I want to prove that I can be one of the best in the Eredivisie and being at the top in Europe.



"​In Milan I was disappointed with how Standard Liege treated me. I talked to them, they made me some promises, but then the opposite happened. They caused me problems. ​I have the feeling that I can still be like Modric."