Milan midfielder aims to 'be like Modric'

Alen.Halilovic.conferenza.stampa.2019.jpg GETTY IMAGES
27 September at 11:00
AC Milan midfielder Alen Halilovic, currently on loan with Dutch side Heerenveen, spoke to the press about his experiences:

"​Fortunately, Heerenveen has done everything to get me. It was a good choice, this championship is suitable for me. I want to prove that I can be one of the best in the Eredivisie and being at the top in Europe.

"​In Milan I was disappointed with how Standard Liege treated me. I talked to them, they made me some promises, but then the opposite happened. They caused me problems. ​I have the feeling that I can still be like Modric."

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Milan

Globetrotter

 
We'd like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.