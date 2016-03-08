Milan, Mirabelli: 'Kessie? If Napoli signed him, it would be the deal of the century'
18 November at 21:20AC Milan are currently struggling as they are 14th in the Italian Serie A standings. Marco Giampaolo has already been sacked as his replacement Stefano Pioli hasn't been doing that much better since taking over the rossoneri a few weeks ago. Milan are coming off a 1-0 defeat to Juventus in Turin (thanks to a Paulo Dybala goal) as they will be taking on Carlo Ancelotti's Napoli this coming week-end. Here is what Massimiliano Mirabelli had to say concerning Franck Kessie as he spoke to Radio Marte (via SpazioNapoli):
"Kessie to Napoli? It would be the signing of the century. He is one of the best midfielders in Italy and he is still very young. Kessie has it all and whoever gets him are doing a great coup...'.
Kessie has been struggling at Milan as coach Pioli didn't even call him up for the rossoneri's last game as he was dealing with some minor physical issues. It remains to be seen what will happen on the Kessie front but what seems certain is that his future is in heavy doubt. The rossoneri might make a few important changes in January as they look to add some experienced players to their roster. More to come on the matter....
