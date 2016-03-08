Milan, Mirabelli reveals why move for Lazio duo Immobile and Milinkovic-Savic failed

Former AC Milan sporting director Massimiliano Mirabelli has given an interview with RMC Sport in which he comments on several topics, including Krzysztof Piatek and Milan's failed moves for Lazio duo Ciro Immobile and Sergej Milinkovic-Savic in the summer."​I am convinced that this young Milan will make its way in the next few years. We have found some obstacles that are not easy to overcome but we have laid a good foundation for an important future."Gattuso? When I chose him, I was playing for the future. I could have chosen anyone, I had no budget problems, but I always thought that Gattuso was the only one able to bring back that Milan. I believed in him immediately. Rino is not just full of grit, he will do great things in the future. He has personality, knowledge of the subject and is a good coach."Piatek? ​Piatek is a great striker, he does not need many balls to score, I followed him whilst he was at Genoa."Milan on Immobile and Milinkovic last summer? Those who know Lazio and Lotito know that they are difficult negotiators, he is a tough one. Their requests were out of reach for Milan and for all Italian clubs."

