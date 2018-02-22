Milan, Mirabelli: "We will sign solid players to help improve our roster. Fellaini?..."

AC Milan played against Fiorentina today as they won by a 5-1 score line (thanks to goals from Calhanoglu, Cutrone (2), Kalinic and Bonaventura). This was an important for the rossoneri as it allowed them to qualify directly to the 2018-19 Europa league group stage. Here is what Milan sporting director Massimiliano Mirabelli had to say after the game as he talked to Sky Sport:



" Well at least finishing 6th will allow us to have a less complicated summer. We can't be happy to finish 6th but it is a starting point. We built a very young squad and we have faith in these players. We will need to re-touch a few positions clearly but we don't need a revolution. Suso and Donnarumma? Gigio has never been on the market. Suso is not on the transfer market either but let's see. When we renewed his contract, it was his agent that wanted to add a clause. It will now be up to him, let's see. Fellaini? He is an important player and we know that he won't be renewing his deal with United. Done deal? No it's not a done deal yet. We will be making a move in the midfield but I won't be giving out names. Transfer market? Contrarily to last summer, we will have to sign solid and experienced players to complete the roster. We have to be able to sign players of Fellaini's level, they need to have international experience. Fellaini won't be easy for us but I am using his name as an example...".