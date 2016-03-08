Milan missed out on Dani Olmo due to inability to offload unwanted players
23 January at 19:40Dinamo Zagreb talent Dani Olmo will join German side RB Leipzig, despite AC Milan’s attempts to secure his signature, according to a report from Croatian media outlet 24sata.hr via Calciomercato.com today.
The report details how Dinamo Zagreb coach Nenad Bjelica confirmed in an interview with the Croatian portal that the player will be joining the Bundesliga leaders and not the Rossoneri. Today’s lunchtime meeting between the two clubs was decisive, with an understanding being reached.
Bjelica said: "He had really good offers, he opted for Leipzig. We believe that he will show all his best as he has done here at Dinamo. He said goodbye to the team with emotion, but that's life, you go on. We'll have to do without him, we wish him the best. He said goodbye to the guys, he tried to say something, but he couldn't, it was difficult. Leipzig are a club at the top of the Bundesliga, they're growing year after year and playing in the Champions League.”
The Rossoneri were unable to make a decisive lunge for the player, the report continues, due to the complicated situation regarding their unwanted players. Spanish winger Suso, Brazilian midfielder Lucas Paquetá and Polish striker Krzysztof Piatek have all been transfer listed but none have been sold so far, leaving the Rossoneri unable to make concrete offers for any new players. Dani Olmo is now on his way to Germany in order to undergo the usual medical examinations before signing the contract.
