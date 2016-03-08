Milan: Modric deal could depend on Donnarumma

Serie A giants AC Milan could only be able to sign Luka Modric this summer if Gigio Donnarumma is sold.



Paris Saint-Germain have been heavily linked with a move for the Italian and while they tried a player plus cash deal earlier this summer, Milan rejected the move. But with Kevin Trapp now having moved to Eintracht Frankfurt, PSG could now be looking to sign a goalkeeper and Donnarumma could be an option.



Sportmediaset claim that Milan would be open to letting Donnarumma leave if they get 60 million euros out of a possible sale. That can help them finance a possible move for Luka Modric but the move for Angel Correa will not hinge on that.