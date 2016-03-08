Milan, Morace: ‘I instead of Gattuso? No’
30 September at 12:15AC Milan are spiralling into crisis, with a 1-1 draw with Empoli on Thursday leaving the Rossoneri with just one win after five Serie A fixtures. Despite beating Roma on the second match-day, Milan have lost to Napoli and drawn games with Atalanta and Cagliari; as well as Empoli.
Rumours are starting to fly that Gennaro Gattuso’s position as head coach could be under threat, with Milan Women head coach Carolina Morace commenting on the suggestions: “I instead of Gattuso? No, Milan is fine with Rino and I’m fine where I am.”
Morace, now 54, had a playing career with the likes of Lazio and Milan, as well as playing 150 times and scoring 105 goals for the Italian national team. She currently coaches Milan Women and, back in 1999, became the first female coach to manage a professional men’s team when she took over at Viterbese; before moving on to become head coach of the Italian Women’s National Team.
“We often meet with Rino, we are going to compare and next week I will follow his training.
“If they are not the male failures, they are welcome to come to womens football. If the likes of Mourinho, Gattuso or Conte come it is fine, coaching women is not easy, if you have the name but not the expertise the women massacre you immediately.”
