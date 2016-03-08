"To be a father is very good. The truth is that we sleep little, but I'm very happy.

"Our summer preparations? Everything is being worked on, we've done a lot of physical work, and in the last week we've done more exercises with the ball, but physically we've worked very well.



"Castillejo? He just arrived but he's started very well with the group. He is a great friend of mine, as we played together in Spain. He will play well here for sure."



"Leonardo and Maldini? Having them next to you in training is very nice, we have enormous respect for them. They have done very important things.



"The first round? We knew that many teams have prepared very well, as they are big teams. Napoli and Juventus are very strong, now we are waiting to start because we have so much desire.



"Napoli? It's always difficult playing in that stadium, against a great opponent who doesn't make life easy for anyone. However, we are only thinking about doing our job well. If we stay focused, we can surely fight for three points."

"Message for the fans? We really want to start, we could not take the field the other day, but the desire is here and we want the fans with us."