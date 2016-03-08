Milan, Musacchio: 'Giampaolo and Pioli both great. On Ibra and Piatek...'

Milan defender Mateo Musacchio spoke to Sky where he cared to comment briefly about the current struggles of Piatek, the two managers he has played under and the potential arrival of a legend.



"It is true that now he is not making goals like last year but we must help him all because he is a great player. Ibra? He's a great player, he showed it and having great players is always a good thing".



Milan sacked coach Giampaolo and replaced him early on in the season with Stefano Pioli.

"Giampaolo or Pioli, they are both great managers. Now we are working hard to move forward".

Anthony Privetera