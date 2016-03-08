He arrived at Milan last summer from Villarreal as Mateo Musacchio didn't see much playing time with the rossoneri this past season. According to Spanish reports, it now seems like he is on Sevilla's radar as they look to replace Clement Lenglet (who is inches away from Barcelona). According to Calciomercato.com sources, Milan do not intend to sell Musacchio this summer. Things could change but as of now, Musacchio's future seems to be with Milan...