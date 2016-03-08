Milan-Napoli, Gattuso and Ancelotti content with the point

26 January at 23:57
AC Milan took on Napoli tonight in the Italian Serie A as the game ended 0-0. Carlo Ancelotti had this to say to DAZN after the game: 'Draw? Well we didn't score so I can't add much to this. We started too soft but we did much better in the second half. Even if we had the ball a lot we didn't play a good transition game today and we were too sluggish. Sending off? Well I wasn't happy that Ruiz got sent off so I did say a swearword but I don't even know if it's still considered swearing. Koulibaly? I totally applaud Milan and their fans, that's how it is supposed to be. Milan fan? It was an emotional game for me and my bond with Milan will always be present. Point? It is a decent point but we wanted to win...'.

Milan coach Rino Gattuso added to DAZN: 'We played against a great side and we did well. Napoli did pressure us in the second half but in the end, it's a solid point. Piatek and Cutrone together? Maybe but not right now, we have to find the right balance...'. 

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Milan
Napoli

Fixtures

 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.