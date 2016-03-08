Milan-Napoli, Gattuso and Ancelotti content with the point

AC Milan took on Napoli tonight in the Italian Serie A as the game ended 0-0. Carlo Ancelotti had this to say to DAZN after the game: 'Draw? Well we didn't score so I can't add much to this. We started too soft but we did much better in the second half. Even if we had the ball a lot we didn't play a good transition game today and we were too sluggish. Sending off? Well I wasn't happy that Ruiz got sent off so I did say a swearword but I don't even know if it's still considered swearing. Koulibaly? I totally applaud Milan and their fans, that's how it is supposed to be. Milan fan? It was an emotional game for me and my bond with Milan will always be present. Point? It is a decent point but we wanted to win...'.



Milan coach Rino Gattuso added to DAZN: 'We played against a great side and we did well. Napoli did pressure us in the second half but in the end, it's a solid point. Piatek and Cutrone together? Maybe but not right now, we have to find the right balance...'.