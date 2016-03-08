Milan near agreement with UEFA to be banned from 2019/20 Europa League
18 June at 16:15According to what has been reported by the Corriere della Sera, AC Milan are nearing an agreement with UEFA that will see the Rossoneri banned from the UEFA Europa League in the upcoming 2019/20 season.
The reports suggest that Milan, in fact, initiated the request to be suspended from the next competition - to allow the club more time to meet the financial fair play guidelines for the upcoming seasons.
If UEFA and Milan can come to an agreement, the CAS (Council of Arbitration for Sports) will certify and agree the deal; without having to get involved themselves and instead keeping up their investigation into the future of Manchester City in the Champions League.
An important step for UEFA, the ban would show that the European governing body isn't afraid to put its foot down on the big clubs; after suggestions that the body does not take action against those that break its rules.
For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.
Go to comments