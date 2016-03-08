Milan, necessary condition for departure of Rodriguez
31 December at 14:55Italian Serie A giants AC Milan have put a necessary condition for the departure of veteran left-back Ricardo Rodriguez in the January transfer window.
The Switzerland international has been linked with a move away from the Milan-based club after losing his spot in the starting XI since the arrival of left-back Theo Hernandez from Spanish La Liga giants Real Madrid in the summer for a reported transfer fee of €20 million.
As per the latest development, Milan’s hierarchy are only interested in letting Rodriguez leave in the mid-season transfer window permanently and are not looking to entertain any loan offers since the player only has 18 months left on his contract.
For more updates, please visit our hom page.
Go to comments