Milan, necessary condition for departure of Rodriguez

Italian Serie A giants AC Milan have put a necessary condition for the departure of veteran left-back Ricardo Rodriguez in the January transfer window.The Switzerland international has been linked with a move away from the Milan-based club after losing his spot in the starting XI since the arrival of left-back Theo Hernandez from Spanish La Liga giants Real Madrid in the summer for a reported transfer fee of €20 million. As per the latest development , Milan’s hierarchy are only interested in letting Rodriguez leave in the mid-season transfer window permanently and are not looking to entertain any loan offers since the player only has 18 months left on his contract.