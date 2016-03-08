Milan need the old Gattuso's personality back if they are to make top 4

If AC Milan are to reach the Champions League the club needs the real Gattuso to step forward.

At the moment there is a negative and the mood cannot be good for the dressing room, in recent weeks Gattuso is going into the press conferences, in a way which is very different from what we all know.

Less combative, low voice, continuous references to his, alleged, limits in management of a from the technical and tactical point of view. We cannot know what has changed in recent weeks, but something seems to have touched the Rossoneri's coach. A talented team but with little personality needs the real Gattuso: exceptional motivator, attentive to everything and ready to instil his winning mentality to all. Key ingredients in the latter sprint for the Champions League.