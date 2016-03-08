Milan, negotiations for Barca’s Todibo enter critical phase
03 January at 14:00Italian Serie A giants AC Milan’s bid to sign Spanish La Liga outfit FC Barcelona’s young defender Jean-Clair Todibo is about to enter in a critical phase, as per Corriere della Sera cited by Calciomercato.com.
The French U21 international is highly-rated in the football community and has been attracting interest from number of clubs in Spain and abroad.
There have been reports of interest in Todibo from Milan who are eager to bolster their defensive unit for the rest of the campaign.
As per the latest report, negotiations between Milan and Barca are not going as per plan and there is no clear indication from the player himself whether he is eager for a move to the Italian club in the near future.
Other problem in completing the process is both club’s perspective about what kind of a deal it should be.
It is believed that Milan are interested in signing the player preferably on loan with an option to make the deal permanent whereas Barca are only looking for a loan deal with no right of redemption or a permanent departure of the player with inclusion of buyback clause.
The report stated that the final decision regarding the deal is likely to be decided by coming Tuesday.
