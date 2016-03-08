Milan, new meeting took place today for Ibrahimovic
21 November at 20:20Zlatan Ibrahimovic is attracting everyone's attention at Milan. After getting the green light from Elliott, Zvonimir Boban and Paolo Maldini started the whole bureaucratic machine to try securing the 'yes' from the Swedish champion. After yesterday's meeting with Raiola and Boban's phone call to the player, there were new contacts today between the parties, CalcioMercato.com has learned.
The meeting yesterday was defined by all parties as a first exploratory meeting, which resulted in Zlatan Ibrahimovic opening up a little, who wants to evaluate all the options on the table carefully and has promised Milan a response within twenty days.
Milan's would want the Swedish champion to arrive at Milanello in December already, to become familiar with an environment that has changed a lot compared to 8 years ago. Zlatan would like the same salary which he received in Los Angeles (around 6 million euros), but Boban and Maldini are working to reduce that demand. What seemed like an impossible negotiation has now instead become difficult.
@MaaxiAngelo
