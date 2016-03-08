Milan, new meeting with Juventus for Demiral soon: the details
13 December at 19:00Juventus defender Merih Demiral is still the most important name of the list of players AC Milan are looking to sign in the upcoming January transfer window, with the club ready to approach the Bianconeri for him over the next few days, according to a report from Calciomercato.com today.
The report details how the Rossoneri attempted to sign the 21-year-old Turkish defender in the summer, offering around €20 million for his signature, an offer that was swiftly declined by the Bianconeri. The club’s sporting director Fabio Paratici is a big fan of the defender, but that hasn’t stopped the Rossoneri remaining interested in him.
Therefore, the report highlights, there will be new discussions to talk about Demiral over the next few days. Rossoneri Chief Football Officer Zvonimir Boban wants to understand whether there is any potential deal available and if certain conditions can be met that will see the Turkish defender join Milan.
Apollo Heyes
