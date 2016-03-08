Milan news: Andre Silva to return after disappointing in Sevilla?

AC Milan are likely to have a very busy summer. After two fantastic January purchases in Krzysztof Piatek and Lucas Paqueta, many fans have seem to forgiven the shambolic backfire that was the purchase of Gonzalo Higuain. Not only this but Milan's recruitment team are looking for the future and present stars that can elevate the Rossoneri back to their former glory and, once again, challenge Juventus at the top of the Serie A table.It will not just be a busy summer for the club in terms of arrivals though but departures too. Italian forward Patrick Cutrone has already signalled his intentions to leave the club after being all-but completely benched since the arrival of Piatek. Another forward that Milan will likely have to deal with his Andre Silva.Silva is currently on loan at La Liga side Sevilla and, despite a very strong start to the season which made it look as though the Andalusian club would exercise their right to purchase the player permanently, his form has rapidly declined and now, as per reports from the Corriere dello Sport, the Portuguese forward will likely be heading back to Milan in the summer; for the club to then decide what his next career move will be.

