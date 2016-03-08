Milan news: Boost for Rossoneri as Caldara expected to play in Primavera on Saturday

According to what has been reported by Sky Sport today, AC Milan fans will be excited at the news that centre-back Mattia Caldara is expected to play for the Rossoneri's Primavera side against Sassuolo on Saturday. Caldara has hardly played for the club since signing in a swap deal that saw Leonardo Bonucci go the other way and saw Gonzalo Higuain join Milan for a short but ill-fated spell.Milan's head coach Gennaro Gattuso does not want to risk Caldara with the first team right away, at risk of any further complications. Therefore, Caldara will be eased back into play; starting with the match with the youth side at the weekend.

