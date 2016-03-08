Milan news: Even with Champions League, Gattuso may leave

06 April at 09:45
According to what has been reported by Italian newspaper La Gazzetta dello Sport this morning, even with Champions League football next season, AC Milan head coach Gennaro Gattuso is evaluating the possibility of departing the club in the summer.

Gattuso does not have another club in his eye and it would merely be a matter of taking a step back from coaching and perhaps pursuing something different for the meantime.

Milan have a fundamental clash against Juventus this evening; in which they will attempt to prove themselves worthy of a challenge to the top four. Milan are currently fourth, four points behind city rivals Inter Milan and just one point above Atalanta; the Bergamo side sitting in fifth place.

Milan have important fixtures against Juventus and Lazio in the league, before having to face Simone Inzaghi's side again in the second leg of their Coppa Italia semi-final - the first leg finishing 0-0.

For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.
 

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Milan
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.