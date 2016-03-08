Milan news: Even with Champions League, Gattuso may leave
06 April at 09:45According to what has been reported by Italian newspaper La Gazzetta dello Sport this morning, even with Champions League football next season, AC Milan head coach Gennaro Gattuso is evaluating the possibility of departing the club in the summer.
Gattuso does not have another club in his eye and it would merely be a matter of taking a step back from coaching and perhaps pursuing something different for the meantime.
Milan have a fundamental clash against Juventus this evening; in which they will attempt to prove themselves worthy of a challenge to the top four. Milan are currently fourth, four points behind city rivals Inter Milan and just one point above Atalanta; the Bergamo side sitting in fifth place.
Milan have important fixtures against Juventus and Lazio in the league, before having to face Simone Inzaghi's side again in the second leg of their Coppa Italia semi-final - the first leg finishing 0-0.
For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.
Go to comments