Milan news: Former target opens door to Rossoneri move
15 November at 10:00AC Milan are already completing one transfer for a Brazilian starlet, with a deal in place for the Rossoneri to sign Lucas Paqueta from Flamengo in January. However, now it seems that Milan are not done with their South American shopping trip just yet, with former target and Sao Paulo defender Rodrigo Caio once again on Milan’s radar.
Caio, 25, was just a step away from completing a switch to Milan in the summer of 2016 but the move eventually broke down. Now, Caio has changed agents and is ready to make the switch and dream move to Milan a reality.
Given the absence of both Mattia Caldara and Mateo Musacchio, the Rossoneri need to reinforce their defence and Caio’s agent will be in Italy and Spain this weekend to try and broker a deal for the defender. An appointment will be set with Leonardo and Milan could finally make their move in the upcoming window.
