Milan news: Former target opens door to Rossoneri move

Rodrigo Caio San Paolo
15 November at 10:00
AC Milan are already completing one transfer for a Brazilian starlet, with a deal in place for the Rossoneri to sign Lucas Paqueta from Flamengo in January. However, now it seems that Milan are not done with their South American shopping trip just yet, with former target and Sao Paulo defender Rodrigo Caio once again on Milan’s radar.
 
Caio, 25, was just a step away from completing a switch to Milan in the summer of 2016 but the move eventually broke down. Now, Caio has changed agents and is ready to make the switch and dream move to Milan a reality.
 
Given the absence of both Mattia Caldara and Mateo Musacchio, the Rossoneri need to reinforce their defence and Caio’s agent will be in Italy and Spain this weekend to try and broker a deal for the defender. An appointment will be set with Leonardo and Milan could finally make their move in the upcoming window.
 
For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.
 

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Lazio
Milan

Fixtures

 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.