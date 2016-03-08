Milan news: Gattuso confirms star will miss Juventus clash

07 November at 20:15
AC Milan take on Real Betis tomorrow evening in the Europa League, only having to then travel back to Italy to take on Juventus at the weekend – in what will be a very important game for the Rossoneri. Speaking at his press conference ahead of the game tomorrow against Betis, Milan head coach Rino Gattuso spoke to the press, revealing a range of information – including which star will miss the clash with Juventus:
 
“Caldara and Biglia will stay out for a long time, Calabria gives us hope, manages to run and do the work on a physical level. We hope to recover it for Sunday, Higuain is not the best to see and we hope to have it on Sunday. Jack [Bonaventura] we will not have it available, in my opinion, with Juventus. He has a pain that he carries with him from the preparation, he needs time.”
 
For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.
 

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Juventus
Milan

Fixtures

 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.