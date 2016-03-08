Milan news: Gattuso confirms star will miss Juventus clash
07 November at 20:15AC Milan take on Real Betis tomorrow evening in the Europa League, only having to then travel back to Italy to take on Juventus at the weekend – in what will be a very important game for the Rossoneri. Speaking at his press conference ahead of the game tomorrow against Betis, Milan head coach Rino Gattuso spoke to the press, revealing a range of information – including which star will miss the clash with Juventus:
“Caldara and Biglia will stay out for a long time, Calabria gives us hope, manages to run and do the work on a physical level. We hope to recover it for Sunday, Higuain is not the best to see and we hope to have it on Sunday. Jack [Bonaventura] we will not have it available, in my opinion, with Juventus. He has a pain that he carries with him from the preparation, he needs time.”
