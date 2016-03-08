Milan news: Gattuso’s plan to solve injury dilemma

17 November at 20:10
AC Milan are being plagued by injuries at the moment, especially in the centre of defence. After long term injuries sustained by Mateo Mussachio and Mattia Caldara, matters went from bad to worse for the Rossoneri after Alessio Romagnoli appears to have suffered a muscle injury on international duty with Italy.
 
Without three of their best central defenders, Milan head coach Gennaro Gattuso has a plan to solve the dilemma. Gattuso’s plan is to adapt the team into a back-three formation, with Abate, Zapata and Simic taking up roles as central defenders. The alternative is to have Ricardo Rodriguez replace Abate in the back 3, moving the Italian out into the right wing-back position and Laxalt mirroring him on the left flank.
 
