Milan news: Leonardo and Maldini watch Gattuso and team closely in training
21 February at 14:45Ahead of AC Milan's Serie A clash with Empoli tomorrow evening, AC Milan sporting director Leonardo and development head Paolo Maldini were present at the club's Milanello training centre.
The duo are believed to be watching both Gennaro Gattuso and his side very closely, as the club plan what additions and sales need to be made in the upcoming summer market. The rossoneri are in great form and the squad is looking stronger now than it has at any point in the past five years.
