Milan news: Leonardo and Maldini watch Gattuso and team closely in training

Maldini Leonardo tribuna Milan
21 February at 14:45
Ahead of AC Milan's Serie A clash with Empoli tomorrow evening, AC Milan sporting director Leonardo and development head Paolo Maldini were present at the club's Milanello training centre.

The duo are believed to be watching both Gennaro Gattuso and his side very closely, as the club plan what additions and sales need to be made in the upcoming summer market. The rossoneri are in great form and the squad is looking stronger now than it has at any point in the past five years.

For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.
 

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Empoli
Milan
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.