Milan news, Premier League clubs contest for Calhanoglu signature
25 April at 15:00According to what has been reported by English tabloid paper The Star, two Premier League clubs, Leicester City and West Ham United, are interested in signing AC Milan midfielder Hakan Calhanoglu. The attacking midfielder cost the Rossoneri around €30m when he signed for the club but a string of poor performances have led the Milanese side to try and part ways with the Turk.
Selling Calhanoglu will give Milan the flexibility to sign a much stronger player in the summer market, as well as strengthening other areas of the team if they see it as appropriate.
