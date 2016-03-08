Milan news: Rossoneri set sights on Liverpool summer signing

15 November at 12:45
According to what has been reported by the Italian newspaper Il Corriere dello Sport, AC Milan are seriously interested in signing Liverpool midfielder Fabinho. Fabinho joined Liverpool from AS Monaco in the summer, costing the Reds a figure of around €39m but has so far failed to make that much of an impact in Merseyside.
 
Therefore, although it is just an idea for now, Milan are interested in bringing the Brazilian to Italy – with it likely that they could pick up the former Monaco man for a similar price to what Liverpool paid for him; alternatively adopting a loan with option-to-buy formula that Milan used to sign Chelsea’s Bakayoko and almost used to sign Lazio’s Sergej Milinkovic-Savic.
 
For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.
 

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Milan

Fixtures

 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.