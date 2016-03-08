Milan news: Rossoneri set sights on Liverpool summer signing
15 November at 12:45According to what has been reported by the Italian newspaper Il Corriere dello Sport, AC Milan are seriously interested in signing Liverpool midfielder Fabinho. Fabinho joined Liverpool from AS Monaco in the summer, costing the Reds a figure of around €39m but has so far failed to make that much of an impact in Merseyside.
Therefore, although it is just an idea for now, Milan are interested in bringing the Brazilian to Italy – with it likely that they could pick up the former Monaco man for a similar price to what Liverpool paid for him; alternatively adopting a loan with option-to-buy formula that Milan used to sign Chelsea’s Bakayoko and almost used to sign Lazio’s Sergej Milinkovic-Savic.
