Milan news: Suso responds to Real Madrid interest
14 November at 16:45Suso is having a very positive start to the season: he is playing a key role in AC Milan’s fight for returning to the Champions League. The bright spell of the right winger, born in 1993, is confirmed by the call-up to the Spanish national team in order to take on Croatia in the UEFA Nations League. From the team meeting of “Red Furies”, the player has spoken about his adventure at Milan and rumours about possible interest in him from Real Madrid:
“I feel important and I’m very happy at Milan. The Italian culture is very similar to the Spanish one. Gattuso is the perfect solution for us: the coach hasn’t lost the intensity he had as a player. At the same time, after the training he is a very nice and lovable person. I’m working very hard and this convocation is the award for the great work I’m doing.”
The player has answered about the possible interest of Real Madrid: “Being followed by the best clubs in the world makes me feel honoured. It means you are doing your job well and proving your worth. Coming back home is always nice, as it happens now for this national call. We must not be misled by the 6-0 of the first leg, because Croatia is a strong team with many players that can put us in trouble. We will have to be focused from the first minute in order to not be surprised. Lopetegui dismissal? He is a great coach, but in Madrid evidently things did not go as he wanted, and unfortunately you know that coaches depends on results.”
Filippo Orlando
