Milan news: The alternatives to Nice winger Saint-Maximin

22 February at 11:30
AC Milan are being linked heavily with a move to Nice's French winger Allan Saint-Maximin; who has impressed many with his performances for the French side in Ligue 1 this season. However, Tuttosport are reporting that the Rossoneri have back-up plans, should the move for the French winger fall through.

The first alternate option is Gremio's Brazilian winger Everton, who could form a strong partnership with Lucas Paqueta both on club and a national level. The second alternate is former Milan player Gerard Deulofeu, who was linked with a return to Italy in the January transfer window. Finally, the third possible alternate is Napoli's Italian winger Simone Verdi.

