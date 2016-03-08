Milan news: The alternatives to Nice winger Saint-Maximin
22 February at 11:30AC Milan are being linked heavily with a move to Nice's French winger Allan Saint-Maximin; who has impressed many with his performances for the French side in Ligue 1 this season. However, Tuttosport are reporting that the Rossoneri have back-up plans, should the move for the French winger fall through.
The first alternate option is Gremio's Brazilian winger Everton, who could form a strong partnership with Lucas Paqueta both on club and a national level. The second alternate is former Milan player Gerard Deulofeu, who was linked with a return to Italy in the January transfer window. Finally, the third possible alternate is Napoli's Italian winger Simone Verdi.
