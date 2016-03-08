Milan news: Three players that can leave to fund move for Juve and Napoli target

AC Milan, according to reports from Tuttosport, are studying a potential move for Fiorentina starlet Federico Chiesa. Juventus, Napoli and Inter, as well as Premier League club Chelsea, are all interested in the youngster; who has been setting the league alight with performances for the Viola. Chiesa is considered to be one of the next big things to come out of Italy and Milan are interested in joining the race for his signature.As per Tuttosport, however, Milan must first sell if they are able to finance the likely high demands from the Florentine club for their star man. Tuttosport are suggesting that there are three names that can leave Milan to finance this move: Suso, Franck Kessie and Andre Silva.Silva is currently on loan with La Liga side Sevilla but, despite a strong start to the season, a dip in form for the Portuguese striker has led the club to lose interest in redeeming his option-to-buy. Suso, on the other hand, has been underperforming for Milan and serious questions are being asked about his usefulness after his wage demands exceed the level of his performances in recent matches.

