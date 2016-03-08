Milan news: Torino set to meet Rossoneri over Cutrone deal in coming weeks

According to the latest reports from Tuttosport, in the coming weeks, AC Milan and Torino will sit around a table to discuss the future of Italian wantaway forward Patrick Cutrone. Cutrone, who had a lot of play-time at the start of the season after Milan's transfer misfire of signing Gonzalo Higuain, has barely featured for the club since Krzysztof Piatek's €35m arrival from Genoa in January and, therefore, is seeking the door.Tuttosport write that a meeting is to be held soon to discuss his future but, providing that Torino have the funds, a deal could definitely be on the horizon.It has been reported, however, that Torino will only finance a move for Cutrone if either Simone Zaza or Andrea Belotti leave the club in the summer. Belotti is a target of Roma and Napoli whilst Zaza was chased by AC Milan last summer.

