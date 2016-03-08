Milan, Nice director admits that winger could leave if the right offer arrives
11 May at 17:40AC Milan have been linked with the purchase of Nice winger Allan Saint-Maximin, the Rossoneri originally attempting to sign the Frenchman in January but having to settle for waiting until the summer. Milan see the French winger as the perfect foil to Krzysztof Piatek and Lucas Paqueta in Milan's three-pronged attack and Saint-Maximin would work well alongside Milan's talented attack-force.
Speaking to Canal+, Nice sporting director Gilles Grimandi has said that: "Allan has spent a few years here, he knows Ligue 1 well and if a great team arrives with a project he likes, we should listen to him."
Borussia Dortmund are, however, also in the race to sign Saint-Maximin from the Ligue 1 club and the Rossoneri could find themselves competing with the German outfit to see who can first secure the Frenchman's signature.
